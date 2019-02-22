Minnesota United will play its first international friendly at Allianz Field on May 22 against the German Bundesliga league’s Hertha Berlin for a 7 p.m. start.
United CEO Chris Wright calls the game against such an opponent “a historic moment for our club” and another step toward putting Minnesota and St. Paul “on the global soccer map.”
Season-ticket members already have a ticket for the game. General-public tickets go on sale March 5. Preserve newsletter subscribers and season-ticket members seeking additional tickets will have access to presales starting next week.
Hertha Berlin is its city’s biggest soccer club. Nicknamed “The Old Lady,” it was a founding member of the Bundesliga league and remains the only Berlin club in Germany’s first division. It also has a successful youth development program.
Hertha Berlin will come to Allianz Field at the end of its current league season.
