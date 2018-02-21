Defense attorneys in a $20 million embezzlement case against two former Starkey Laboratories executives and two business associates have argued that alleged misdeeds of company owner Bill Austin and his stepson are tangled in the case against their clients.

They continued this week with that line of thought in cross-examining Scott Nelson, Starkey’s former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in connection with the case. Through attorneys, Austin and stepson Brandon Sawalich again denied wrongdoing.

Nelson, who testified for the prosecution that Austin was not always aware of payments approved by Starkey’s former fired president, said Nelson was regularly ordered by Austin to use company funds to pay the frequently extravagant living expenses of Sawalich.

Nelson told jurors that Sawalich — who is now the Eden Prairie-based company’s president — was seen as a “liability” by executives because of his elaborate company expenses and because of a history of extramarital affairs with female Starkey employees. At least one of those relationships, Nelson said, resulted in a sexual harassment lawsuit that resulted in Starkey paying a “six figure” settlement.

Asked if Sawalich was viewed inside Starkey as a “serial harasser of women employees,” Nelson said yes. Defense attorneys noted at least eight “Jane Does” who were current or former Starkey employees with whom Sawalich allegedly had affairs. Nelson said he was familiar with all but one of those alleged relationships.

Prosecutors and Starkey said the allegations have nothing to do with their case, which accuses Starkey’s former president Jerry Ruzicka; former company human resources chief Larry Miller; and former Starkey business associates W. Jeff Taylor and Larry T. Hagen, of stealing $20 million in restricted stock, bonuses, commissions, rebates and fees from Starkey and Austin.

Bill Austin

A Starkey spokesman said the company continues to be confident the defendants will be “held accountable for their actions.”

“From the beginning of this case, the criminal defendants have made it clear that their strategy is to distract from the fraud and conspiracy charges against them by trying to defame and demean Mr. Austin and his family through unfounded and unsubstantiated rumors, half-truths, innuendo, and outright lies,” spokesman Jon Austin said.

But the defense did try to tie at least one payment in question to the conduct of Sawalich. Nelson confirmed under cross-examination that Ruzicka had given Miller a bonus because of the extra work involved in tracking potential liability issues with female employees because of Sawalich’s conduct. Sawalich gave some of those employees raises and bonuses after the relationships started, Nelson said.

Sawalich’s tendency to boast about his exploits caused several executives to have discussions with Ruzicka and Austin. As a result, Nelson said Sawalich was told to stop dating employees and boasting about affairs.

Nelson also confirmed that invoices for the use of a company jet; purchases of a horse, chicken coop, ice skating rink; cleaning of a fish tank; and several hundred thousand dollars worth of house renovations were all Sawalich’s personal expenses. However the bills were paid by Starkey.

Nelson said Sawalich threw himself a lavish 40th birthday party two years ago at Mount Vernon, the Virginia museum that was home to President George Washington. Sawalich allegedly flew in hundreds of guests for the celebration, all on Starkey’s dime. Nelson added that the expenses should have been recorded as personal income for Sawalich instead of a company expense deduction for Starkey.

The defense also asked Nelson about monthly payments to an entity called Deering18. Nelson said he did not know what the payments were for but issued them after Austin told him to. E-mails from Sawalich specified the amount to the paid, usually in the $200,000 to $250,000 range each month, Nelson said.

Bill Mauzy, an attorney representing Taylor, submitted a business document exhibit to the court showing that the business manager of Deering18’s bank account was Sawalich. The mailing address for Deering18 was the Texas residence owned by Bill and Tani Austin, who is Brandon’s mother.

If the annual sum — of $2 million to $2.5 million — ended up with Sawalich, Nelson said, it should not have been marked as a company expense but as either taxable income for Sawalich or a taxable gift from Bill Austin to Sawalich.

While Nelson said he “finally put a stop to” Starkey paying for many of Sawalich’s personal expenses including food, he was less successful trying to get Sawalich to stop dating female employees. “It didn’t appear to be ending,” Nelson told the court.

Nelson said he and other executives worried that Sawalich’s behavior could eventually hurt Starkey.

Asked about plans to promote Sawalich, Nelson told the jurors, “I did not think he was qualified” to serve as president of Starkey, the largest U.S. maker of hearing aids.

In previous court documents, Ruzicka laid out that there was a falling-out between Ruzicka and Austin over Sawalich’s possible promotion back in late 2014.

That (and Ruzicka’s plans to start a competing hearing aid company after retiring) are was what ultimately led to an internal investigation that uncovered the alleged embezzlement.

Ruzicka has said he felt he was being pushed out, and started planning his own hearing aid company that he would run when his employment contract expired with Starkey in January 2016. When Austin found out Ruzicka was recruiting Starkey employees, he ordered an internal investigation.

Starkey turned over the results of the internal investigation to the U.S. attorney’s office. A probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service followed, resulting in the criminal charges against Ruzicka, Miller, Nelson and a fourth former executive Jeffrey Longtain. Nelson and Longtain have pleaded guilty and are working on behalf of the government. The government also indicted Taylor and Hagen for allegedly billing Starkey for fraudulent commissions, charges the two men deny.

The four remaining defendants who are pleading not guilty in the case, have long maintained that Austin either knew, or should have known, about the $20 million in combined stock and financial payments that are now in question and at the center of the government’s fraud case.

The trial, in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, is expected to last another month.