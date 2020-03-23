The operators of a Mexican restaurant among multiple businesses severely damaged in a large fire said Monday they are hopeful but uncertain whether they can reopen at the same northeast Minneapolis address.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, flames and smoke engulfed numerous buildings connected along the 2400 block of Central Avenue NE.

The fire also charred other businesses on both sides of El Taco Riendo as well as a handful of apartments one floor above, according to the Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances about how the blaze started have yet to be disclosed, but fire officials believe it began in one of the apartments.

“Hola, Amigos,” began a Facebook post from the restaurant. “We are going through a very sad situation now. Our loving Taco Riendo has been burned down.”

The note said the business wants to reopen at some point, but “we have to wait for the authorities to know what is the situation.”

In the meantime, the posting pointed out, its sister dining spot in Crystal is welcoming patrons and “thank you all for all this 11 years of business we [have] been in northeast Minneapolis.”

The Minnesota region of the Red Cross said it is helping at least five apartment residents with temporary housing, food, clothing and other necessities.

Red Cross spokeswoman Tara Niebeling said the mental and emotional needs of the affected residents “is more important than ever ... during these unprecedented times,” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine what these people are going through,” Niebeling said.

Also, Niebeling said, if any resident affected by the fire has yet to make contact with the Red Cross, “they can still come to us for assistance.”

City Council Member Kevin Reich came to the scene and said the small businesses along Central Avenue form “the heart of northeast Minneapolis. ... It’s a sad day for northeast.”

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted about the fire, calling it “gut-wrenching news ... on top of an already tough week.”