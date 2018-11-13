We're kind of fascinated by kickers around here. There was the whole Blair Walsh saga followed by the Kai Forbath era followed by Forbath getting cut in training camp after Daniel Carlson was drafted followed by Carlson getting released after his miserable day in Green Bay.

And the Packers have been through some rough spots with veteran Mason Crosby.

In Chicago, though, kicker Cody Parkey had an amazing Sunday afternoon in the Bears 34-22 victory over Detroit. Basically, he left eight points off the scoreboard for the Bears by hitting the uprights four times — on two extra points and two field-goal tries.

Afterward, Parkey told the Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane: "I don't think I've hit the post four times in my whole life, and I've been kicking for about 15 years, so it's almost comical." But Bears coach Matt Nagy said there was "zero chance" the team would be trying out kickers this week,

Howard Sinker