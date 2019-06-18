An Uber driver rescued a woman seriously wounded from gunfire and left to die by gang members on a dark Stillwater area road, according to charges against the shooter and an accomplice.

Luis Alfredo Cortez Mendoza, 23, of St. Paul, was charged Monday in Washington County District Court with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the abduction and shooting last week of the 39-year-old woman from St. Paul, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Angel Ignacio Sardino-Padilla, 31, of Minneapolis, was charged with aiding and abetting murder and kidnapping but remains at large. Prosecutors believe both are members of the same gang.

According to the charges:

The Uber driver told a sheriff’s deputy that he was between passengers about 2:35 a.m. on Arcola Trail in May Township on June 9 when he saw what he thought was a dead animal in the road. As he drove closer on the dirt road, he saw the head lift and realized he was looking at a woman.

He pulled over thinking she was drunk and asked whether she needed help. The woman screamed that she had been shot.

The driver tried to call 911 repeatedly but couldn’t get a cellphone signal. He picked up the woman, put a blanket around her and placed her in the back of his vehicle.

He got through to 911 as he drove toward downtown Stillwater, and law enforcement directed him to park and turn on his hazard lights as a signal to responding officers. A sheriff’s sergeant arrived, removed the woman from the vehicle and saw that she was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Several days later, the woman told authorities that she agreed on June 8 to pay $400 to buy a gun from Sardino-Padilla. He and Cortez Mendoza arrived at her home and gave her the gun, but the woman gave them $300 and told them to come back later for the rest.

Soon after, she texted to Sardino-Padilla that the gun was missing. Cortez Mendoza and Sardino-Padilla soon showed up brandishing guns and demanding the rest of their money.

Sardino-Padilla heated a metal tool he found in the home and made two other people there hold it while demanding to know who had the gun. Eventually, Cortez Mendoza and Sardino-Padilla abducted the woman and drove around for many hours before Sardino-Padilla left the woman under Cortez Mendoza’s control.

Cortez Mendoza stopped the vehicle on Arcola Trail, ordered the woman to get out and shot her.

Minneapolis police arrested Cortez Mendoza on Saturday while he was driving. He admitted to police that he and Sardino-Padilla are Surenos 13 gang members, and he feared he would be killed if he didn’t shoot the woman.

He said he gave the gun he used back to Sardino-Padilla and had the car painted black at Sardino-Padilla’s direction. Cortez Mendoza was branded by gang members with a tattoo of “13.”

Cortez Mendoza appeared in court Monday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. A message was left with his attorney Tuesday seeking a response to the allegations.