University of Minnesota police arrested a student on Thursday on suspicion of vandalizing a public part of a residence hall with anti-Semitic graffiti.

The 18-year-old student from St. Cloud faces a charge of criminal damage to property, according to a police report, and university officials called the incident a bias crime. The student allegedly drew a swastika on a desk in a public part of the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where he lives.

The incident reported to police on Feb. 7 is one of seven incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti or propaganda reported to the U’s Bias Response and Referral Network since the beginning of December.

Thursday’s arrest comes a week after another U student found a swastika and a picture of a concentration camp drawn on a white board inside his room.

“The University of Minnesota condemns all acts of hate on our campus,” the University wrote in a news release.