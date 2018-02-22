U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, who has traditionally been one of the National Rifle Association’s favorite Minnesota congressmen, offered ideas on reducing gun violence at a Thursday news conference in St. Paul.

“Based on the tragedies that have happened recently, I recognize there are gaps that are in the system. Both sides need to be honest about that, and those gaps need to be addressed,” he said during an event at Cardiovascular Systems, a St. Paul medical device company.

Paulsen said the FBI needs to do better. The bureau acknowledged not following protocols in the recent Parkland, Fla., high school massacre, missing an opportunity to prevent it.

He also reiterated his support for a ban on “bump stocks,” which are devices that can turn a firearm into the equivalent of an automatic weapon, used to deadly effect in the Las Vegas massacre last fall. An effort to ban them last fall stalled in Congress.

Paulsen, a fifth-term Republican from the Third Congressional District, is expected to face a tough re-election battle in a district made up principally of western Twin Cities suburbs.

The campaign of one of his DFL opponents, the wealthy businessman and philanthropist Dean Phillips, attacked Paulsen in a news release Thursday. Paulsen, the release charged, has been absent on the issue of allowing government researchers to study gun violence.

Paulsen, who was at the St. Paul event to talk about the importance of repealing the tax on medical devices, said Congress should clarify a 1996 measure known as the “Dickey Amendment” that prohibits the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using government money to “advocate or promote gun control.”

The measure has been widely interpreted as a de facto “ban” on gun violence research.

“We can make smart, educated decisions as policymakers, of where we need to go in this debate, if we have the facts,” Paulsen said in calling for clarification of the Dickey Amendment.

The Phillips campaign cited several recent instances of Paulsen voting against changing the policy.

Phillips also called on Paulsen to give to charity the $20,000 he’s received in campaign contributions from the NRA.

Adam Jennings, another DFL candidate hoping to face Paulsen in November, called for an assault weapon ban this week.

Paulsen also proposed allowing “gun violence restraining orders,” which would allow judges to temporarily take away a person’s guns after a hearing determined that the person is dangerous.