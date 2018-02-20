In front of a boisterous, chanting crowd, the United States men's curling team defeated Switzerland 8-4 on Tuesday and will qualify for a playoff by beating Great Britain in its final round-robin match.
The U.S. women lost to South Korea 9-6, but also take playoff hopes into their final match against Sweden.
The men curl at 11 p.m. Twin Cities time tonight, the women at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
If the men win, they will have a 5-4 record and will force their way into a playoff for the medal round that could include several teams. Sweden is 7-1 while Great Britain and Canada are 5-3. The United States and Japan are 4-4.
The top four teams will make the medal-round playoffs.
After trailing 2-1 early, the John Shuster-led United States team rallied for three points in the fifth and seventh ends to break open the match. The Swiss conceded the match after the U.S. team scored a single in the ninth end.
The women lost to South Korea, which scored four in the sixth end to take a 6-3 lead and two in the ninth end for the final 9-6 margin.
The U.S. women need help to make a medal-round playoff. They need to beat Sweden (5-2), which also has a match remaining with China. (Great Britain and Japan, which are 5-3, will make the medal sound by winning their final matches.)
In other words, if the U.S. women beat Sweden, they will get into a playoff if one or more of those teams finish with only five victories in the round robin. China also will finish 5-4 if it beats Sweden.
