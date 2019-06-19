The U.S. men’s national team had a two-fold purpose heading into Tuesday’s game that was both uncomplicated and complex.

On the straightforward side, the aim was to advance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, a tournament that decides the best team in the Caribbean and North and Central Americas. On the grander scale, the team had just a bit more to prove.

“Honestly, I think everyone that is here right now, we know what our end goal is,” midfielder Weston McKennie said pregame. “Obviously, we want to make a different picture on U.S. Soccer than maybe what other countries or people may view.”

The U.S. might not have achieved its objective yet, but it certainly started on its way with a 4-0 defeat of Guyana at Allianz Field in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,418.

Guyana might be the lowest-ranked team in this competition, but that’s still a welcome win for the U.S., which came off two recent exhibition shutouts to teams with little to no World Cup experience. Speaking of, that’s the reason why U.S. Soccer has a bit of an image problem lately: Back in October 2017, the men’s team failed to qualify for the World Cup for this first time since 1986.

It’s an event that has plagued the team ever since. And while the Gold Cup isn’t the World Cup, Tuesday was the first meaningful match the U.S. had played since that qualification devastation.

USA forward Paul Arriola, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Gyasi Zardes (9), from left, Tyler Boyd (21) and Weston Mckennie (8) during the first half.

The U.S. scored first in the 28th minute from forward Paul Arriola, who fired the ball past Guyana goalkeeper Akel Clarke after a great run and pass from McKennie. Arriola is the only player to have played every game under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, which totals seven since he just took the helm this past December.

Berhalter is the latest in a coaching carousel for the men’s team, and many saw this Gold Cup as the first true test of his passing and possession system. He said he felt the focus shift within his team this past week, with the intensity ramping up for this competitive game.

“I like the attitude of the players. We talked about unity. We talked about the importance of everyone supporting each other, whether you’re on the field or not, and that goes a long way,” Berhalther said pregame. “… The group’s in a good spot, and now it’s just about performing.”

The U.S. certainly performed in the second half, first from forward Tyler Boyd in the 51st minute. Forward Gyasi Zardes then scored in the 55th minute but only because a Guyana player’s clearing header ended up ricocheting the ball off his noggin. Another strike from Boyd in the 81st minute finished the scoring.

The U.S. plays again Saturday in hopes of advancing out of Group D to the knockout rounds. And that game will be a rematch with Trinidad and Tobago, the team the U.S. lost to all those months ago to keep it from the World Cup.

While Trinidad and Tobago lost the earlier game at Allianz Field to Panama, as McKennie said, no team in the Gold Cup “can be slept on.” Though ultimately, redemption is all up to the U.S.

“I believe that whatever we do and whatever we bring out to the field, I think it will be a good performance for us,” McKennie said pregame. “I think we’ll be all right.”