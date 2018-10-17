U.S. Bancorp said Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 16 percent, driven by jumps in investment management, credit cards and other noninterest income and the effects of the federal tax cut.

The Minneapolis-based operator of the nation’s fifth-largest bank said it earned $1.82 billion, or $1.06 a share. That beat the consensus of analysts’ forecasts of $1.04 a share.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $5.7 billion.

Like many companies this year, a lion’s share of U.S. Bank’s profit gain came from reduced tax expense after the corporate tax rate dropped at the start of the year. Before taxes are counted, the company’s profit rose 4.7 percent in the July-to-September period.

Its noninterest income, which accounts for about 40 percent of overall revenue, grew at a faster rate in the period, jumping 3.3 percent versus the 1.7 percent gain in interest income on a taxable equivalent basis.

The company saw revenue gains of more than 8 percent in two of its largest fee-producing businesses, trust and investment management and credit and debit cards.

Its loan base grew 1.2 percent as its commercial portfolio, the largest portion at about one-third of the overall business, growing 2.5 percent. The company continued to rein in lending on commercial real estate, with that portion of its portfolio contracting 5 percent. In addition to “disciplined underwriting,” U.S. Bank said commercial customers paid down real estate loans at greater rates.

The company bucked the trend of other banks in recent months, however, by reporting sizable growth in residential mortgages, which were up 5.1 percent. As interest rates have risen, banks broadly have seen originations and requests for refinancing slow down.

U.S. Bank’s net interest margin, the difference between what it pays to borrow and what it is paid for lending, was 3.15 percent, up from 3.14 percent a year ago.