Attorneys asked prospective jurors Wednesday morning about their experiences with police, the racial makeup of their friends and their Facebook posts during jury selection in the trial of the officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is charged with fatally shooting Philando Castile.

The proceeding grew tense when Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Richard Dusterhoft revealed that one woman, who previously told attorneys she only shared recipes on Facebook, had in fact shared three “pro law enforcement” posts in November 2016.

“Is that your Facebook account,” Dusterhoft asked as he showed the woman printed copies of the posts.

“Uh, I think so,” said the woman from White Bear Lake.

Dusterhoft asked her about the posts.

“Oh, I don’t remember that,” she answered.

Philando Castile's family, including his mother Valerie (left) and sister Allysza, left the Ramsey County Courthouse for lunch break on the second day of jury selection in the trial over her son's death. Philando Castile was shot by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop.

“Do you remember November 2016?” Dusterhoft asked.

The woman laughed.

“No, no,” she said, adding that she shared the posts because they included the phrase “in God we trust,” and “not because police.”

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “I don’t remember it, but I probably did it.”

“Probably?” Dusterhoft asked. “You said you don’t remember…”

“Must be my age,” the woman said.

Dusterhoft twice asked Ramsey County District Court Judge William H. Leary III to excuse the woman from the ultimate pool of 23 jurors attorneys want to further vet Friday. Leary denied his request the first time after the defense objected, and denied it a second time after questioning the woman himself.

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Castile, 32, and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter, then 4, who were in the car. Reynolds used her cellphone camera to live-stream the shooting’s aftermath on Facebook.

A young black man and the White Bear Lake woman, an older white woman, were “passed for cause,” meaning they will return Friday with 21 other potential jurors who will be whittled down to a jury of 15, three of those alternates.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will also be allowed to use their peremptory strikes Friday, meaning they’ll be permitted to excuse anyone they want without first arguing the merits of their decision before the judge and other side. The defense has five strikes and the prosecution, three.

If attorneys don’t pass 23 potential jurors by Friday morning, more will be called in next week. Fifty potential jurors were sworn in Tuesday, and filled out a 14-page questionnaire about their background, feelings about the criminal justice system and exposure to media coverage of the case, among other topics.

Two women were excused from the jury pool first-thing Wednesday, one because of her risky pregnancy and another because of her husband’s health issues and the impact jury duty would have on their small family-run business.

Attorneys began questioning a black woman, the fifth potential juror of the day, about 10:20 a.m. and broke for lunch at noon, returning at 1:30 p.m. Under questioning by Leary and the defense, the woman said she strongly disapproved of Yanez’s actions, and believed that people of color were at a disadvantage in the criminal justice system.

She also told the court that two white St. Paul police officers pepper-sprayed her once while she was trying to break up a fight in front of her home.

“No questions asked,” she said. “They just walked up and pepper-sprayed me.”

The woman said the incident upset her, and that the cops never apologized once she explained the situation.

Defense attorney Earl Gray argues a motion before Judge William H. Leary as trial begins for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Fifty prospective jurors have been sworn in.

Leary asked her if, in her questionnaire, she wrote that, “There is no justice for people of color.”

Yes, she said.

Leary asked how she reached her opinion.

“Just seeing what’s gong on nowadays between cops and civilians,” the woman said. “Well, I think that all cops are not the same. Some are good and some are not. And I think some … just take the bad and are out of control.”

The woman said she has been following news about the shooting and court case, and reached the opinion early on that the shooting “wasn’t fair.”

After several questions, Leary asked the woman if she could be fair and decide the case on its own merits and not based on opinions formed by previous experiences and stories.

“Yeah,” she said.

“It seems to me … like that would be very hard to do,” Leary said.

“Yeah, the woman said.

“Do you believe in your heart that you can be fair and impartial to both sides?” Leary asked.

“Yes,” she answered.

Defense attorney Paul Engh then questioned the woman, who will resume her turn on the witness stand at 1:30 p.m.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib