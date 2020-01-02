The new year started on a lucky note for two Minnesotans who each won $1 million in the New Year's Day's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

Another five players won $100,000 in the drawing on Jan. 1, 2020, according to state lottery officials.

The big wins continue a hot streak for lottery players. In the past three weeks, five players have one prizes of $1 million or more.

On Dec. 16, somebody won $1.6 million in the Gopher 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Hermantown. Two days later, a Powerball player who bought a ticket in Mankato hit the $1 million jackpot. That was followed on Dec. 21 when a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Big Lake. The winners have yet to claim their prizes, lottery officials said.

In Minnesota, players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim game prizes.

In Wednesday's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle drawing, the $1 million-winning tickets were sold at Cub Foods on Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center and a Shell gas station on Nicollet Court in Burnsville. Both businesses will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Overall, more than 12,000 won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, lottery officials said.