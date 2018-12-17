Two people were killed Sunday morning when a pickup truck hit a horse-drawn buggy in Stearns County.
The crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. on County Road 9, north of the Avon city limits, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.
A Ford F-150 driven by Marc Lucas Knapp, 23, of Avon, was northbound on County Road 9 when it struck the single horse-drawn buggy from behind.
The buggy, which was traveling along the road’s shoulder, was thrown into a ditch.
The buggy’s occupants — a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both from Avon — were killed. Several people stopped to assist and give CPR, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The horse also died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Mara Klecker