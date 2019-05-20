A car crashed into a Minneapolis bus shelter Sunday night, injuring two people who were waiting inside. Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, with one in critical condition and the other with what was believed to be noncritical injuries, said Howie Padilla, Metro Transit spokesman.
The driver, who was arrested at the scene, was heading westbound on East Lake Street around 8:30 p.m. when he struck the shelter, Padilla said.
A passenger in the vehicle was also hurt. Officers are still investigating what caused the crash, Padilla said.
