A Hennepin County District Court jury has found two people guilty in connection with a violent rampage that left two dead and other victims terrorized, the county attorney’s office announced Friday.

Albert McIntosh, 32, and Michelle Koester, 43, were on trial for murder, aggravated robbery and burglary after the pair — and three other defendants — were involved in a random crime spree on Oct. 18, 2015, that started out as a grab for some quick cash and credit cards.

Five hours later, two people had been killed, a man had been robbed at gunpoint on the street and a family made to plea for their lives during a home invasion.

McIntosh and Koester were charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery, aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, aiding and abetting first-degree burglary and aiding and abetting first-degree burglary committed with a weapon. Koester was also on trial for two counts of aiding an offender, McIntosh, after the fact — but was found guilty of only one count.

“These were not random crimes,” Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Therese Galatowitsch told the jury in her closing arguments Thursday. “They were targeting people in the Hispanic community.”

The night of the crimes, Koester brought the co-defendants together to commit a robbery, Galatowitsch said.

Michelle Koester

“Any major undertaking like this, you have to have a plan,” she said. “It all started with her. She called all of them.”

Earlier that day, Koester contacted Alvin Bell, who then brought Isiah Harper.

Koester picked up her boyfriend, McIntosh, and asked Shannon Haiden to be one of the drivers.

“[Koester’s] text messages revealed all of that planning, including telling them they would need a pole, their term for a gun,” Galatowitsch said in the statement from the attorney’s office.

Koester was near the scene of all the crimes, but she never got out of the car.

McIntosh was “the man who was in charge when they went out into the field,” Galatowitsch said. “He was the one who suggested the Hispanic neighborhoods because people there were more likely to carry cash and less likely to call police.”

Sarah Wierstad, a 24-year-old mother who interrupted a burglary at her St. Paul apartment just before 8 p.m., was fatally shot, according to charges filed in Ramsey County court.

Shortly after 9 p.m., they robbed a man at gunpoint behind his Minneapolis apartment building. His credit cards and car were used at another gas station. Another random house burglary happened about 9:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, during which the group stole a laptop computer, jewelry, $2,300 in cash and a car, charges said.

Julio Mozo-Cuate, 42, became the next homicide victim at 10 p.m. After patting him down during a robbery, he was shot and left for dead in an alley in Minneapolis, charges said.

The group then decided to invade a home in south Minneapolis, terrifying a couple and their four children, who were ordered to lie on the floor.

Police later found the “whole cache of credit cards, Social Security cards, bank cards” in Koester’s garage, Galatowitsch said. Koester had also gone with the group to a Wal-Mart to purchase items using the stolen cards. She also tried to sell an X-Box stolen in the burglary.

McIntosh and Koester will be sentenced on March 16. The other defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

