Two people died in two crashes on Minnesota roads, including one where a car was caught in the blade of a snowplow.

The crash involving the snowplow happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in Wabasha, at Hwys. 61 and 60, according to the State Patrol.

The car, which was going west on Hwy. 60, crossed Hwy. 61 and "turned directly in front" of the southbound plow, "striking it and getting caught in the plow blade," the patrol added.

Killed was a passenger in the car, Enrique Roman Castro, 23, of Chicago. The car's driver, Fransisco Gonzalez Ortega, 22, also of Chicago, had life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The plow's driver, Jason Thomas Vanputter, 40, of Rochester, was not injured, the patrol said, adding that the roads had snow and ice at the time.

The other crash happened early Wednesday in western Minnesota in Douglas County. Just before 6 a.m., two cars going opposite directions on Hwy. 27 collided head-on near Honeysuckle Lane in Holmes City Township, the State Patrol. said

The westbound car crossed the center stripe, according to the State Patrol. Names of the drivers were not released, but the crash involved a 77-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Hoffman, Minn.