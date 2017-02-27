Gallery: Justin Timberlake performs to begin the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017. Jessica Biel is at left.

Gallery: Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Nelson and Alessandro Bertolazzi accept the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for their work on "Suicide Squad" at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Packages of candy parachute from the ceiling during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Colleen Atwood accepts the award for best costume design for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Auli'i Cravalho performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer of "Hidden Figures" present the Oscar for best documentary feature at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Janelle Monae, left, Taraji P. Henson, second right and Octavia Spencer, right, introduce Katherine Johnson, seated, the inspiration for "Hidden Figures," as they present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Sylvain Bellemare accepts the Oscar for best sound editing for "Arrival" during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Kevin O'Connell accepts the Oscar for best sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge" during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for "The Salesman" on behalf of Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Sting performs best original song nominee "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gallery: Sting performs �The Empty Chair,� a nominee for best original song, during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Alan Barillaro, right, and Marc Sondheimer accept the Oscar for best animated short film during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017. (Patrick T. Fallon/The New York Times)

Gallery: Mahershala Ali takes a selfie with a member of a tour group during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: John Gilbert accepts the award for best film editing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Felicity Jones, from left, and Riz Ahmed, present Robert Legato with the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Michael J. Fox, left, and Seth Rogen present the award for best film editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Jimmy Kimmel holds up Sonny Pawar while reenacting a scene from "The Lion King" during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Kristof Deak accepts the award for best live-action short film for "Sing" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Joanna Natasegara, left, and Orlando von Einsiedel accept the award for best documentary short subject for "The White Helmets" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Linus Sandgren accepts the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Natalie Portman in a filmed "Mean Tweets" segment during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Justin Hurwitz accepts the award for best original score for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Barry Jenkins, left, and Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Kenneth Lonergan accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Justin Hurwitz, from left, Justin Paul, and Benj Pasek accept the award for best original song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Halle Berry, right, presents Damien Chazelle with the award for best director for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Mahershala Ali accepts the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017. (Patrick T. Fallon/The New York Times)

Gallery: Viola Davis accepts the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in "Fences" during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Casey Affleck accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea" during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Emma Stone accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gallery: Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty misread the the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Warren Beatty after announcing the incorrect winner of the Oscar for Best Picture during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017. Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced "La La Land," but "Moonlight" was the correct winner.

Gallery: Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as "La La Land," but was later corrected to "Moonlight."

Gallery: Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," shows the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right.

Gallery: Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" celebrate after winning the Oscar for Best Picture during the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017. The film "La La Land" was incorrectly announced as the winner.

In an unprecedented onstage faux pas, the 2017 Oscars broadcast Sunday night bumbled its all-important best picture award.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway opened the envelope, announced the long-expected victory of the cheerful song and dance romance "La La Land," and welcomed the film's production team onstage to celebrate a win that seemed almost inevitable.

Then, in the most unusual reversal in the show's 89-year history, the acceptance speeches were halted. Host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the actual winner was the low-budget African-American indie drama "Moonlight" in an upset. Beatty apologetically explained that the error had arisen when he and Dunaway were given the wrong envelope — one listing "La La Land" star Emma Stone, who had just won best actress. Confused by the note in the envelope, he stalled while reading it and showed it to an equally befuddled Dunaway.

The "La La Land" team graciously handed over the award, an act saluted by "Moonlight" writer-director Barry Jenkins in his acceptance speech.

"Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true, but to hell with dreams!" he said. "I'm done with it because this is true. Oh my goodness. I have to say it is true, it's not fake. We've been on the road with these guys for so long and that was so gracious, so generous of them. My love to 'La La Land,' my love to everybody."

Despite the confusion at the end of the show, "La La Land," with a record-matching bouquet of 14 nominations, earned six awards, more gold statuettes than any other film.

Gallery: Red carpet at the 89th Oscars Gallery: Red carpet at the 89th Oscars

Stone's best actress award proved that Hollywood's love affair with its own stories are irresistible to Oscar voters. Damien Chazelle, 32, made Oscar history as the youngest winner of the best director trophy. "City of Stars," the film's melodious earworm of a ballad won its best song statuette after the musical romance won best cinematography, production design and original score.

But films didn't have to be full of song, dance and romance to be rewarded. The emotionally wrenching family drama "Manchester by the Sea" earned Casey Affleck his first best actor Oscar for his role as a man whose soul has been torn apart by personal tragedy. It also handed Kenneth Lonergan his first screenwriting Oscar for a story that combined everyday reality with touching poetry.

Until the confused finale, the rebooted 2017 Oscars had been a night of red carpets, blue ribbons and nonwhite talent. Seven of the 20 acting nominees were nonwhite, compared to zero the past two years. And winners among them quickly emerged.

For the first time, both of the winners in supporting roles were African American. Mahershala Ali won his first Academy Award to a standing ovation as best supporting actor for "Moonlight." As Juan, a compassionate Miami drug dealer, Ali's character takes under his wing a bullied boy growing up poor and sexually uncertain. "At some point, you got to decide for yourself who you're going to be," Juan tells him. "Can't let nobody make that decision for you."

With that expression of pride and rejection of outdated expectations, Juan and Ali became early ambassadors for Hollywood's redoubled efforts to recognize and reward diversity following last year's the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award, and "Moonlight" is the first film to have more than three black Oscar winners.

Viola Davis, in her third acting nomination, won her first Oscar as a long-suffering wife of a Pittsburgh garbage man in the film adaptation of August Wilson's play "Fences."

In an emotionally charged speech, she called for films about lives that are often ignored, "the stories of people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition ... So here's to August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people."

With the nation's political tempers running at fever pitch, there was speculation about whether the show would achieve a likable party atmosphere or fire slings and arrows at Washington, D.C. Pointed comments were made by winners in minor and technical categories. But winners in most of the major categories shied away from politics.

At Saturday's Film Independent Spirit awards show, where Affleck won as best male lead, he used his moment at the microphone to denounce Trump's "abhorrent policies." At the Oscars, however, he remained nonpolitical. So did Meryl Streep, whose sustained attack on then-President-elect Trump at the Golden Gloves earned her onstage praise from first-time host Jimmy Kimmel. As one of the Oscars presenters, she kept mum.

The ceremony was not without its moments of surprise. You would not have expected before Sunday to say "the Oscar-winning 'Suicide Squad'" or "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," but now you can.

By and large, however, the show stayed close to its progressive script. Best picture nominations promoted diversity, with actors of color starring in four of the nine competing films: "Fences," "Hidden Figures," "Lion" and "Moonlight," which also won for best adapted screenplay.

For the first time, four black directors were among the nominees in the best documentary feature category. Three of them made films dealing with race relations in America, including Ava DuVernay's "13th" about racial disparities in mass incarceration in the United States and Raoul Peck's "I Am Not Your Negro," a biography of American race relations as interpreted by the late African-American writer and social critic James Baldwin.

The prize went to director Ezra Edelman, whose "O.J.: Made In America" explores the racial history of Los Angeles, its police department's record of violence and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. At 7 hours and 47 minutes, it is the longest film ever to win an Oscar. Edelman accepted his award in part on behalf of "victims of police brutality, racially motivated violence and criminal injustice."

There were nods for international diversity as well. "This is for all the immigrants," said Italian-born Alessandro Bertolazzi, accepting his Oscar for best achievement in makeup and hairstyling on the comic-book adventure "Suicide Squad."

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won his second foreign-language Oscar for "The Salesman," but asked to be represented by Iranian-American astronaut Anousheh Ansari. Farhadi announced in January that would not attend because of President Trump's attempt to ban Syrian refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

In his acceptance speech, read by Ansari, he said, "My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of [the] other six nations who have ben disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the us and the enemies categories creates fear. ... Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others — an empathy we need today more than ever."

Gallery: See the dresses and suits that made our 'hot or not' list from Oscars red carpet Gallery: See the dresses and suits that made our 'hot or not' list from Oscars red carpet

The red carpet style of the evening was a small slice of blue ribbon, Many attendees at Sunday night's gala wore the badges, symbolizing support for the American Civil Liberty Union's defense of legally guaranteed individual rights and liberties.