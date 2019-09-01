– In the clubhouse, he’s called Big Mike. On the mound, he’s been The Big Easy. Michael Pineda has been the one member of the Twins’ starting rotation who has had little volatility in his pitching lines for most of the season.

Sunday was no different, as he held the Tigers to two runs over six innings to help the Twins down Detroit 8-3 at Comerica Park for their second win in three games here. All that remains is a Labor Day special in which the Twins can take the four-game series.

Nelson Cruz went 3-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Twins. Sorry, there were no home runs to highlight, as the Twins put on an exhibition of opposite-field hitting to drive in most of their runs. The Twins went 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and 11 of their 12 hits on Sunday were singles. One day after setting a major league record for most home runs hit in a season, the Twins on Sunday showed they can use the whole field when not hitting balls over everyone’s heads.

Over six innings, Pineda held the Tigers to two runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. The Tigers got an RBI double from Brandon Dixon in the in the second inning, then a leadoff walk to Dixon in the fifth, followed by two wild pitches and a single, led to a second run. That was all Detroit could muster against Pineda, who liked his fastball enough on Sunday to throw it 58.5 percent of the time, up from his season average of 51.5. Perhaps it was because he got nine swings-and-misses on the pitch.

His most impressive inning might have been the delayed immaculate inning in the sixth, when he gave up an infield single to Miguel Cabrera, then struck out the next three batters on nine pitches.

While Jose Berrios, Kyle Gibson, Martin Perez and Jake Odorizzi have had nights to forget during the second half of the season, Pineda is 7-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 13 starts since June 13.

The Twins scored five runs off Detroit lefthander Spencer Turnbull in the second to take control of the game early. Jake Cave started it with a two-run single. Jason Castro, Jorge Polanco and Cruz followed with RBI singles. They got an RBI single by Luis Arraez in the fifth, then added two more runs in the eighth.

Highly touted righthander Brusdar Graterol made his major league debut in the ninth inning, striking out one, then getting a double-play grounder to end the game. His fastball averaged 97.3 miles per hour, topping out at 99.6.