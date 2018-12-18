Joe Mauer didn’t have to wait long to join the list of retired Minnesota Twins stars who received the ultimate team honor.

The Twins announced they will retire Mauer’s No. 7 during a ceremony Tuesday at his alma mater, Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul.

The six-time All-Star retired on Nov. 11. He played 15 seasons and is a career .306 hitter; he won three Gold Gloves as a catcher, is the only catcher to win three batting titles, and was the American League MVP in 2009.

Mauer, 35, joins Harmon Killebrew (No. 3), Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Kirby Puckett (34), Bert Blyleven (28) and Tom Kelly (10) as former Twins whose numbers are retired by the team.

The date for the retirement ceremony, which will take place before a game in the 2019 season, has not been set.

Mauer retired because of concussion issues at the expiration of his eight-year, $184 million contract.

Hrbek announced the honor at an assembly at Cretin, and Mauer’s one-word reaction was “wow.” Blyleven, Oliva and Kelly were also on hand.

Gov. Mark Dayton declared Tuesday to be Joe Mauer Day in Minnesota during a video presentation.