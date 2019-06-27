GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
Veteran DH had an infield hit, a line-drive single and a bases-loaded double.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Home runs hit by the Twins, only the second time in June.
14 Games this season the Twins have been held without a home run.
.500 Luis Arraez’s batting average since May 27 (12-for-24) after a two-hit night.
6 Consecutive hits with two strikes by Eddie Rosario.
10 Saves for Taylor Rogers, who pitched the final 1⅓ innings.
ON DECK
The Twins, with Martin Perez on the mound, can sweep a series from Tampa Bay for the first time since 2006.
