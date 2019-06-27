GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

Veteran DH had an infield hit, a line-drive single and a bases-loaded double.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Home runs hit by the Twins, only the second time in June.

14 Games this season the Twins have been held without a home run.

.500 Luis Arraez’s batting average since May 27 (12-for-24) after a two-hit night.

6 Consecutive hits with two strikes by Eddie Rosario.

10 Saves for Taylor Rogers, who pitched the final 1⅓ innings.

ON DECK

The Twins, with Martin Perez on the mound, can sweep a series from Tampa Bay for the first time since 2006.