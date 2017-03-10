JUPITER, Fla. — ByungHo Park hadn’t hit a home run yet this month. John Ryan Murphy had never hit one with the Twins in spring training. Dan Rohlfing’s last homer in a Twins uniform came in 2013. But all three players changed that on Friday, and the result was the Twins’ seventh consecutive victory, 8-2 over the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.

Tyler Duffey allowed one run over three innings in his first start of the spring, and Adalberto Mejia and Justin Haley combined for five more scoreless innings. J.T. Chargois surrendered a home run by Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson in the ninth inning.

Murphy and Park homered off Miami lefthander Wei-Yin Chen, Murphy’s to deep left field, and Park’s the opposite way just over the right field fence. Rohlfing connected in the ninth inning, a three-run shot off Marlins reliever Nick Wittgren.

The Twins also added two runs without a hit in the seventh inning, when Kyle Barraclough hit Eduardo Escobar with a pitch, then walked four consecutive batters.