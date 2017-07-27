The Twins picked up lefthanded reliever Gabriel Moya from the Arizona organization Thursday, sending Class AAA catcher John Ryan Murphy to the Diamondbacks.

Moya was rated the 25th best prospect in the Arizona system by mlb.com.

Moya, 22, is 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 43 innings for Class AA Jackson (Miss.). The Venezuelan was a Southern League All-Star this season and was 17-for-17 in save situations.

Murphy, 26, was picked up from the Yankees for outfielder Aaron Hicks before the 2015 season. While Hicks has been a regular in New York, Murphy floundered. He hit .146 last season for the Twins and has been in Rochester all season, hitting .222 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 90 plate appearances.

The Twins got catcher Anthony Recker from the Braves on Monday in the Jaime Garcia deal and assigned Recker to Rochester, giving them five catchers on their 40-man roster. Murphy's departure clears playing time for Recker as the backup to Mitch Garver.