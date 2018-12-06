The Twins are quickly solving their glaring hole at second base.

The team reached a deal with free agent second baseman Jonathan Schoop, a major league source confirmed, and signed former Yankee infielder Ronald Torreyes.

Schoop hit .233 with 21 home runs for Baltimore and Milwaukee last season. His one-year deal is for $7.5 million, plus incentives.

Schoop, 27, was traded by Baltimore to Milwaukee during the past season. The native of Curacao was an All-Star for the Orioles in 2017 when he hit 32 home runs with 105 RBI and a .292 average.

In six major league seasons, he has 110 home runs, 333 RBI and a .258 batting average.

The Twins announced the signing of Torreyes to a one-year deal. He played 41 games for the Yankees last season, hitting .280 with a .294 on-base percentage. He has played parts of four major league seasons (229 career games) for the Yankees and Dodgers.

Brian Dozier manned second base for the Twins last season before he was traded at the deadline to the Dodgers for Logan Forsythe, who finished the season there. Both players, who made $9 million each last season, are free agents.

Schoop was non-tendered by the Brewers last week.