The Twins have acquired slugger Chris Carter from the Angels for cash considerations, the club has announced.
Carter, 31, did not make the Angels out of spring training and has spent the season at Class AAA Salt Lake, where he batted .255 with 13 homers and 43 RBI in 38 games. He will be assigned to Class AAA Rochester.
This is the same Chris Carter who belted a league-high 41 home runs with Milwaukee in 2016 while batting .222 with 206 strikeouts. He appeared in only 62 games with the Yankees last season, batting .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBI.
Carter, who can play first base and some outfield, will provide Rochester some pop in the lineup, and he could be an option for the Twins as the season progresses.
