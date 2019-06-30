137
Weighted runs created number for Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, 25th best in major league baseball. wRC+ takes runs created (which estimates the number of runs a hitter contributes to his team) and adjusts in factors like ballparks. Source: fangraphs.com. Stats through Thursday.
MLB wRC+ Leaders
1. Cody Bellinger, LAD196
2. Mike Trout, LAA184
3. ChristianYelich, Mil182
4. Josh Bell, Pit159
5. Peter Alonso, NYM158
6. Anth. Rendon, Was155
7. Freddie Freeman, Atl154
8. Willson Contreras, ChC152
9. Alex Bregman, Hou149
10. Jeff McNeil, NYM148
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Bunbury's late goal lifts Revolution past Dynamo 2-1
Teal Bunbury scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.
Twins
Riley caps rally as Braves spoil Mets' big day with 5-4 win
Nick Markakis and Austin Riley hit consecutive solo homers to give Atlanta the lead in the eighth inning, and the Braves spoiled the New York Mets' feel-good Saturday by rallying for a 5-4 win.
Sports
2019 Wimbledon preview
Wimbledon previewMonday -July 14 at the All England Club (ESPN, ESPN2)Djokovic and Barty are the top seedsWhat: The year's third Grand Slam tennis tournament.Last year:…
MN United
Souhan: Loons beat up on a club that's far from MLS-ready
The Loons put eight shots on goal against a clearly overmatched Cincinnati side on Saturday. Seven went in.
Wolves
Wolves to meet with D'Angelo Russell on Sunday
The Nets' restricted free agent is likely to have many suitors.