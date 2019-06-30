137

Weighted runs created number for Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, 25th best in major league baseball. wRC+ takes runs created (which estimates the number of runs a hitter contributes to his team) and adjusts in factors like ballparks. Source: fangraphs.com. Stats through Thursday.

MLB wRC+ Leaders

1. Cody Bellinger, LAD196

2. Mike Trout, LAA184

3. ChristianYelich, Mil182

4. Josh Bell, Pit159

5. Peter Alonso, NYM158

6. Anth. Rendon, Was155

7. Freddie Freeman, Atl154

8. Willson Contreras, ChC152

9. Alex Bregman, Hou149

10. Jeff McNeil, NYM148