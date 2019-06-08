.295
The Twins’ batting average on balls in play (BABIP) entering Friday. The Twins and Astros were tied for the major league lead in batting average (.271), but in BABIP the Twins are 16th (source: Fangraphs). The Twins put more balls in play than most teams, it should be noted, because they are 18th in the league in walks and 28th in strikeouts. Jorge Polanco (below) is seventh in the AL with a .368 BABIP.
MLB BABIP Leaders
1. Chicago White Sox.320
2. Colorado.320
3. Tampa Bay.320
4. Texas.312
5. Pittsburgh.310
6. N.Y. Mets.302
7. Washington.302
8. Boston.301
9. Arizona.301
16. Twins.295
