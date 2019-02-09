The Twins on Saturday released their list of non-roster invites to spring training, but not before adding one more player.

Lucas Duda, who twice has bashed 30 homers in a season, was signed on Saturday to minor league contract with the spring invite. He will earn $1.75 million if he makes the team.

He spent most of last season with the Royals, batting 242 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI over 87 games. He finished the season with Atlanta, batting .222 over 20 games with a homer and two RBI.

The left-handed hitting Duda could help out a Twins lineup that looks to be predominantly right-handed. If he makes the team, he likely would be in a bench role. Tyler Austin and Willians Astudillo are among players Duda will have to beat out for a spot on the bench.

Duda, 33, gives the Twins a group of 20 non-roster invites. Several have already been reported, like lefthander Tim Collins and infielder Adam Rosales. The group also includes some of the Twins top prospects, like infielder Royce Lewis, outfielder Alex Kirilloff and outfielder-first baseman Brent Rooker.

The Twins on Saturday also announced that Rod Carew, Bert Blyleven, Michael Cuddyer, LaTroy Hawkins, Torii Hunter, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan and Tony Oliva will be guest instructors during different stages of camp.

Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday and begin workouts on Thursday. The first full squad workout is set for Feb. 18.



Here's the full list of invites:



Lefthanders: Tim Collins and Justin Nicolino. Righthanders: Chase De Jong, Ryan Eades, Preston Guilmet, Ryne Harper, Mike Morin and Jake Reed.

Catchers: Brian Navarreto, Ben Rortvedt, Wynston Sawyer and Tomás Telis.

Infielders: Dean Anna, Randy César, Lucas Duda, Royce Lewis and Adam Rosales

Outfielders: Alex Kirilloff, Luke Raley and Brent Rooker.