– The Twins are holding their first workout under new manager Rocco Baldelli this morning. Jorge Polanco also is reportedly embarking on a new era of his own.

Polanco and the Twins “are putting the finishing touches” on a seven-year contract, a source with knowledge of the transaction said, the first of what is expected to be a handful of long-term deals this month — and potentially this week — for parts of the Twins’ young core. The deal is expected to guarantee the Twins’ incumbent shortstop $25 million through 2023, with a pair of team options for the 2024 and 25 seasons.

Right fielder Max Kepler is also nearing completion of a new contract, the source confirmed. The Twins have called a Friday morning news conference to make “a baseball announcement.”

All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios, outfielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Taylor Rogers are also in line for longer contracts.

“We’ve had a lot of dialogue about finding common ground on agreements that work for both the team and the players. It takes two sides to find the right numbers on that, but I’m hoping we’ll be able to work something out,” Derek Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, said last month about long-term contracts. “We have a lot of good young players [who] could turn it into a realistic conversation.”

Polanco, 25, joined the Twins for good in late July of 2016, when the team dealt shortstop Eduardo Nunez to the Giants just before the trade deadline. He served an 80-game suspension at the start of the 2018 season for failing a steroids test last spring. He was not eligible for arbitration this winter, so the contract will buy out four years of team control plus his first year of free agency, with team options for two seasons beyond that.

The Twins’ starting shortstop, who made his major league debut at age 20, is a lifetime .272 hitter, and hit 13 homers with 74 RBI in 2017.

Meanwhile, Twins pitchers and catchers took to the practice fields around Hammond Stadium as spring training formally opened. Baldelli, hired in October to replace Paul Molitor as manager, scheduled two hours of drills and throwing sessions for the 28 pitchers and six catchers in camp, starting with a new “mental drill” in the video room before taking the field.

The MLB Network was first to report the Polanco agreement and ESPN was first with the details.