MAKEUP GAME AT TARGET FIELD

Monday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.83) vs. RHP Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 3.18)

Twins update

The Twins are back in town for a nine-game homestand, starting with a game with Seattle after their meeting April 8 was postponed by bad weather. The teams split the first two games of that series. … Odorizzi has pitched at least six innings in only three of his eight starts this season.

Mariners update

All-Star 2B Robinson Cano fractured his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s 5-4 loss in Detroit and said he will see a specialist on Tuesday, adding, “It is broken bad, so there might be surgery.” … LeBlanc is replacing injured Erasmo Ramirez in Seattle’s rotation.

La Velle E. Neal III