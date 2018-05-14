MAKEUP GAME AT TARGET FIELD
Monday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM
RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.83) vs. RHP Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 3.18)
Twins update
The Twins are back in town for a nine-game homestand, starting with a game with Seattle after their meeting April 8 was postponed by bad weather. The teams split the first two games of that series. … Odorizzi has pitched at least six innings in only three of his eight starts this season.
Mariners update
All-Star 2B Robinson Cano fractured his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s 5-4 loss in Detroit and said he will see a specialist on Tuesday, adding, “It is broken bad, so there might be surgery.” … LeBlanc is replacing injured Erasmo Ramirez in Seattle’s rotation.
La Velle E. Neal III
