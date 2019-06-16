By now, it almost feels inevitable, and Sunday’s sellout crowd seemed to sense it was coming, even relished the entertainment of the Twins’ recent habit: They let an overmatched opponent take a small lead, bide their time until the late innings, then turn a bullpen into roadkill while adding another win to their total.

But Sunday’s performance came with a glitch.

Minnesota pulled off the first two-thirds of the equation, allowing the Royals to race to a five-run lead, all the while constantly threatening to flex their league-best offense when the time was right. But every time that time seemed to arrive, the Twins fizzled. Kansas City bunched its nine hits into three big innings, turned away one Twins threat after another, and snapped the Twins’ three-game winning streak with an 8-6 victory at Target Field.

The Twins lead in the AL Central was reduced to 10 games over Cleveland.

Minnesota’s offense sits atop most important statistical categories this season, but there is an odd blind spot in there, too: Hitting with the bases loaded. The Twins rank 13th in the AL in turning three baserunners into runs, a problem that probably cost them a sweep of the Royals on Sunday. The Twins loaded the bases three times in the first seven innings, and went 0-for-4 in those situations, stranding all nine runners.

Given another chance in the eighth inning, when the first three hitters all reached base, Nelson Cruz delivered a two-run double that ignited what was left of the announced crowd of 38,886 once more. But Eddie Rosario popped up, slamming his bat to the ground. Miguel Sano looked at a an 0-2 slider that curled over the plate for strike three. And Marwin Gonzalez flew out to left field, short-circuiting the Twins’ last big chance.

In all, the Twins, who are batting .200 (10-for-50) this season with the bases loaded, piled up 14 hits, but still managed to go just 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They stranded 15 runners on base, their most since July 1, 2017.

Among the flurry of hits were home runs by Sano and Cruz, extending the Twins’ streak to 14 consecutive games with at least one home run, and 20 straight at home. But both were solo shots.

Martin Perez, who had a day that was both encouraging and frustrating, failed for a fourth time to record his eighth victory. The Twins’ lefthander pitched into the seventh inning, and efficiently retired the Royals in order five times. But four singles and a walk in the second inning cost him three runs, and once K.C. halted his streak of 14 straight outs, the Royals added two more runs in the seventh.

Mike Morin relieved Perez and endured his worst outing since joining the Twins six weeks ago. After committing an error by missing the bag while covering first base, Morin allowed doubles to Jorge Bonifacio and Martin Maldonado and a single to Billy Hamilton in the eighth inning, each of which drove in runs.

That seemed to finish off the Twins, but Cruz’s double closed the gap to three runs in the bottom of the inning, and Max Kepler doubled over Bonifacio’s head in right field in the ninth to score Jonathan Schoop. Jorge Polanco drew a walk to bring the winning run to the plate, but Cruz struck out on three pitches. After taking two cutters for strikes, he checked his swing on a third and was called out by first-base umpire Jordan Baker.