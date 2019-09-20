GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

His 398th career homer erased a Royals lead; No. 399 put the game out of reach.

BY THE NUMBERS

48.1 Percentage of Kyle Gibson pitches that were strikes, his lowest percentage of 2019.

2 Outfield assists by Luis Arraez.

UP NEXT

Randy Dobnak will try to follow up his strong start in Cleveland.

PHIL MILLER