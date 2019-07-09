The Twins have not announced their rotation for the weekend series in Cleveland, likely because they want to see if/how Jose Berrios pitches in the All-Star Game tonight.

Righthander Kyle Gibson is in line to start on Friday in the series opener. He he was put in line to start then when the Twins used him as an "opener" on Sunday. Gibson worked the first inning before giving way to Devin Smeltzer in what ended up being a high intensity bullpen session for the righthander. He will have four days off before Friday.

If Berrios doesn't pitch tonight, or throws just a handful of pitches, he would be a candidate to start on Saturday. But if he pitches an inning, the Twins might push him back a day, until Sunday. Then the club would have to make a decision on whom to start on Saturday. Martin Perez? Michael Pineda? Or would they start Jake Odorizzi, who is eligible to come off the injured list on Saturday?

Speaking of injured lists, Eddie Rosario was confident on Sunday that he would be ready to play Friday against the Indians. He said his left ankle has healed after spraining it on June 26. It doesn't appear that Rosario will go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment because he would be gone by now.

The timing of his return couldn't be any better, as the Twins could have their first-choise outfield of Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler ready for Cleveland.