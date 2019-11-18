Twins prospect Ryan Costello was reportedly found dead in his Auckland, New Zealand, hotel room days after joining the Auckland Tuatara.

MILB.com, the official website of Minor League Baseball, reported that the Tuatara — a member of the Australian Baseball League — announced Costello’s death Monday. He was 23.

“The Tuatara would like to express their deepest condolences to Ryan’s family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organization,” the statement read, according to MILB.com. “Support is being offered to the Tuatara players, who are naturally devastated at the moment.”

Preliminary indications suggested Costello died of natural causes, the team said, according to the website.

A 31st-round pick by Seattle in the 2017 draft out of Central Connecticut State in New Britain, Costello, who went to high school in Wethersfield, Conn., was dealt to the Twins along with Chase De Jong on July 30, 2018, in a trade that sent veteran lefthander Zach Duke to the Mariners.

That September, he hit a three-run homer to help Class A Fort Myers win the 2018 Florida State League title with an 8-5 victory over Daytona.

Costello, a third baseaman, first baseman and outfielder, split 2019 between Class A Fort Myers and Class AA Pensacola, hitting .223 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI over 108 games.