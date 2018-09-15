The Twins are officially describing Mitch Garver this way:

"Re-doing testing, I think we are labeling it in the concussion category," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "And with all concussions being unique of themselves, we're going to have to see how he progresses."

Garver took a foul ball off the mask in the second inning on Sunday and left the game. While he's made some progress, we all know that these things can develop in the following days, and that looks to be what has happened with No. 23.

As of now, the Twins will not use the concussion DL for Garver. But Molitor said that could change if the league requires it.

Garver said he spent 10 minutes on the elliptical today, but had nothing else planned. The Twins actually sent Garver back to the hotel to rest during last night's game, and Molitor said they will probably do the same thing tonight. It's unfortunate with Garver, but we all know about catchers and concussions.

What makes you wonder is how many players from past players just kept playing after taking blows to the head. There was no protocol. No testings. And players likely argued that they were well enough to return to games when they probably weren't.

So Willians Astudillo is back behind the plate tonight as the Twins face the Royals. Righthander Chase De Jong, the primary pitcher his last time out, gets his first start as a Twin.

The Twins will be down with OPP - opener/primary pitcher - on Monday and Wednesday against the Tigers. Kohl Stewart will be the primary pitcher on Monday, Jake Odorizzi will start on Tuesday and the PP for Wednesday is TBA.

Miguel Sano is going through an entire pre-game session, taking grounders at third followed by batting practice.

Jorge Polanco getting a day off.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Eddie Rosario, DH

Robbie Grossman, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Willians Astudillo, C

Max Kepler, RF

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Gregorio Petit, 3B

Chase De Jong, RHP

Royals

Whit Merrifield, CF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Salvador Perez, DH

Ryan O' Hearn, 1B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Rosell Herrera, 2B

Alcides Escobar, 3B

Cam Gallagher, C

Ian Kennedy, RHP