The Twins claimed outfielder Michael Reed off waivers Thursday.

Reed, 25, played in the Atlanta organization last season.

A righthanded hitter, he had seven at-bats in seven games for the Braves, getting two hits, but split most of the season between Class AAA Gwinnett and Class AA Mississippi. In the minors, he hit a combined .342 with 11 home runs and a .520 slugging percentage in 97 games.

Born in Maplewood, Reed grew up in Texas and was taken by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He played briefly for the Brewers in 2015 and 2016, but spent all of 2017 in Class AA Biloxi.

Reed’s father, Benton, was a standout football player at Mississippi who was drafted in the 10th round by Tampa Bay in 1986 and played three games at defensive end for the Patriots in 1987.

The Twins have 38 players on their 40-man roster but, in the coming weeks, will have to add eligible players to the roster or risk losing them in the Rule 5 draft.