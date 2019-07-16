Byron Buxton is feeling better, Rocco Baldelli said. The effects of the impact he absorbed by diving for a line drive on Saturday have begun to fade.

But "we're not going to mess around in any way. This is serious stuff," the Twins' manager said in announcing that Buxton won't play at all this week while doctors examine the outfielder to make sure no concussion symptoms linger. "It's something that is already resolving itself in some ways, but … we need to take the time and see how he's doing."

Baldelli didn't specify the symptoms Buxton has exhibited, but "he's certainly improving from what he was doing Sunday." But the fact that it's still an issue, however minor, three days after he dove to catch an Oscar Mercado sinking liner in Cleveland convinced the Twins to put him on the seven-day concussion list, which will sideline him until at least Sunday.

"We're going to have him seen by professionals, by the doctors who are going to come in and evaluate him again today," Baldelli said. 'We're going to have a pretty good idea over the next couple of days where he's at. He hit the ground pretty hard. This isn't any sort of light injury."

Neither was Eddie Rosario's sprained ankle, as it turned out, but the timing of his return came in handy for the Twins. Rosario, who sprained his left ankle while slipping on first base June 26, was activated from the injured list in Buxton's place, and returned to the lineup on Tuesday.

"It's time to play again," Rosario said. "The last couple of days in Cleveland, I feel better. I said I feel ready to play. [I'll be the] same Eddie Rosario — I don't want to play too much different."

C.J. Cron was also activated from the injured list, the inflammation in his right thumb mostly gone. To make room, the Twins designated reliever Mike Morin for assignment, given the Twins seven days to waive, trade or release the veteran righthander. Morin had a 3.18 ERA in 22 2/3 innings this season, but it was 1.66 before giving up four runs in his last outing, July 4 in Oakland.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday's first of two interleague games with the Mets:

METS

McNeil RF

Conforto CF

Alonso 1B

Cano 2B

Ramos C

Smith LF

Frazier 3B

Davis DH

A. Rosario SS

Matz LHP

TWINS

Polanco SS

Gonzalez RF

Cruz DH

E. Rosario LF

Cron 1B

Kepler CF

Sano 3B

Schoop 2B

Castro C

Pineda RHP