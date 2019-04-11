– The Twins returned to the Twin Cities on Wednesday pleased with a winning road trip. At the same time, their heads had to be spinning about how it ended.

They lost 9-6 to the Mets following one of the more bizarre half-innings of baseball. They went 4-3 on the trip to Kansas City, Philadelphia and New York, but it ended amid a blizzard of walks.

They held onto a 1-0 lead in the middle innings, as righthander Jake Odorizzi suddenly found a groove and piled up zeros. Like no-hit zeros.

Then the Mets scored six runs on the just two hits — two — as even NASA’s best GPS couldn’t help Twins pitchers find the plate.

Pull up a chair for this one.

The Twins led 1-0 in the fifth, two innings after Max Kepler’s RBI single opened the scoring. Trevor Hildenberger suddenly started to warm up, despite Odorizzi throwing a 49-pitch no-hitter. Byron Buxton struck out to end the fourth. Hildenberger sat down, and Odorizzi went back out for the bottom of the inning.

Jeff McNeil singled to left with one out for the Mets first hit, and Odorizzi suddenly lost command. He walked the bases loaded then, while facing Mets righthander Noah Syndergaard, he uncorked a wild pitch but got lucky as it caromed back to catcher Mitch Garver, who threw to Odorizzi at home plate. McNeil tried to return to third but was thrown out.

But Odorizzi walked Syndergaard to reload the bases. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli went to the mound and called for rookie lefthander Andrew Vasquez, who was just called up Wednesday morning.

Vasquez throws a sweeping slider that looks somewhat like a curve. He faced three batters.

He hit Brandon Nimmo with a 3-2 pitch, forcing in a run.

He walked Pete Alonso on six pitches, forcing in a second run.

He walked Robinson Cano on four pitches, forcing in a third run. The Mets took a 3-1 lead.

That was all for Vasquez. Hildenberger, who had stranded all eight of his inherited runners so far, replaced him. He walked Michael Conforto then gave up a two-run single to former Twin Wilson Ramos.

New York led 6-1, scoring its runs on two hits and six walks in the fifth inning.

Well, the Twins were worried about getting lefthander Martin Perez some work, as he tries to maintain his endurance for when he’s expected to enter the rotation next week. They found their chance Wednesday, as he pitched the sixth and seventh innings.

And the Mets added three more runs in the seventh before the Twins woke up some in the eighth, scoring four runs to get within 9-5. Mets closer Edwin Diaz, who needed the work, came on in the ninth and gave up a home run to Mitch Garver — his third in two games — but got through it.

The pitching-induced hole the Twins dug themselves was too big to climb out of.

Baldelli spoke before the game of all the encouraging signs he saw during the 4-3 road trip. The offense showed it has bite, and there was solid pitching for stretches as well. He looked forward to seeing what his team could do once it can get on a routine, rather than maneuver around five off days during the first two weeks.

But maybe the Twins could use a day off after Wednesday’s pitching collapse.

A collapse that ruined four good innings by Odorizzi.

A collapse that forced the rookie Vasquez into a tough situation, and now his ERA is infinity.

A collapse that cost the Twins a chance to sweep a good team on the road, as well as a shot at a 5-2 road trip.