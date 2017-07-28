

The Twins have outrighted catcher Anthony Recker off the 40-man roster today. Recker was traded to the Twins on Monday, along with lefthander Jaime Garcia, in exchange for minor league righthander Huascar Ynoa.

That leaves the Twins with 38 players on their 40-man roster as the final weekend before the trade deadline is here. As recently as Tuesday, the Twins were looking for upgrades while also listening to offers for established players, kind of like buy-and-sell mode. But their four-game losing streak while Cleveland and Kansas City have surged surely has altered things. The Twins are now six games back of Cleveland in the central division and four back in the wild card.

The Twins could very easily could change course and look to just move veterans before Monday's deadline.

Was told yesterday by a team official that another loss or two could change their strategy, but how much difference can three games make? Their schedule is favorable against a floundering A's team. Sonny Gray, their staff ace, is scheduled to start Sunday but could be dealt to a contender by then.

Taking two of three this weekend puts the Twins at 51-52 on deadline day. What does that do for you?

What you should consider is, if the Twins decide to move veterans, how extensive should the purge be? Garcia? Ervin Santana? Brian Dozier? Brandon Kintzler? The daily lineup is intact. Moving those players could land pitching help for the near future. Just a thought.