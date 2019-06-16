Sean Poppen, Class AAA Rochester: Poppen, a righthanded pitcher, was taken in the 19th round in 2016 out of Harvard and worked his way through the system, starting in rookie ball. Now 25, he is 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA for the Red Wings as a starter after being promoted from Pensacola. He has 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Wilin Rosario, Class AAA Rochester: The 30-year-old first baseman was a 20-homer, 70-RBI guy as a catcher for the Colorado Rockies in 2012-13 but played overseas for three years before the Twins signed him in the offseason. He was hitting .302 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 41 games for the Red Wings entering Saturday’s suspended game.

Jhoan Duran, Class A Fort Myers: A righthander from the Dominican Republic, the 21-year-old is 1-5 with a 3.28 ERA but has hit 100 mph with his fastball. He was acquired when the Twins sent Eduardo Escobar to the Diamondbacks last season.

Gabriel Maciel, Class A Cedar Rapids: Entering Saturday, the 20-year-old Brazilian center fielder was hitting .303; he also came over in the Escobar trade.