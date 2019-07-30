Three-game series at Marlins Park

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 2.76)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (9-5, 2.94) vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.18)

Thursday, 11:10 a.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (7-5, 4.39) vs. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (4-1, 2.61)

Twins update

The Twins (64-41) are only 3-6 in interleague play, including 2-3 on the road. They are 7-6 all-time against the Marlins, but they went 0-2 on their last visit to Miami in 2013, when ex-Twins catcher Mike Redmond was in his first of three seasons as Marlins manager. … Odorizzi is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA in five career starts against Miami, but he has an 11.81 ERA in two interleague starts this season. … Of IF Miguel Sano’s 18 home runs, 13 are on the road. … Pineda is 3-2 with a 2.87 ERA over his past eight starts. … DH Nelson Cruz is batting .354 over his past 11 games, but he doesn’t figure to start any of these three games. He is only 4-for-29 (.138) with six walks in his career as a pinch hitter.

Marlins update

After trading Sergio Romo to the Twins on Saturday, the Marlins (41-63) — who have the NL’s worst record but also have won five of their past six games — need a closer. And 29-year-old rookie Nick Anderson could be an option. The Crosby, Minn., native and Brainerd High School product is 2-4 with a 3.92 ERA and one save for the Marlins, who signed him after he played in the Twins organization in 2018. … RHP Jeff Brigham was called up from Class AAA New Orleans to replace Romo. ... While the Twins have 11 players with at least 10 home runs, the Marlins only have three. … All three Miami starters in the series are 23 years old. … OF Curtis Granderson has 95 career triples, most among active major leaguers.

La Velle E. Neal III