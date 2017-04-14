Adalberto Mejia needed seven pitches to get through the second inning on Friday. Last Saturday in Chicago, Mejia needed 40 pitches to get three outs in the second.

Based on that, the rookie lefthander improved his second time out. But there were a couple of other encouraging things.

He wobbled at times on Friday but nudged the game into the middle innings of a 2-1 loss to the White Sox..

Matt Davidson’s home run to right-center off Ryan Pressly in the seventh inning won the game for Chicago.

Before Mejia took the mound, the Twins wanted see better command and cleaner innings. Mejia showed some of that on Friday, as he tried to mix his pitches, especially a straight fastball that can touch 94 mph and a sinker that comes in at 90-91.

“We have seen enough to know that he has a couple of different fastballs,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Those pitches, plus a changeup and slider, allowed Mejia to hold Chicago to one run over five innings on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

In a game that was delayed 35 minutes by rain — and played amid the raindrops for a long stretch of the night, Mejia attempted to be the pitcher the Twins were enthralled with in spring training.

Mejia stranded a runner in the first inning before his quick second, but command problems appeared in the third inning, particularly when the top of the order came back around to bat.

He fell behind 2-0 to Leury Garcia before giving up a double to right-center. He ran the count full before walking leadoff hitter Tim Anderson, who is hard to walk. Mejia then walked Tyler Saladino to load the bases and bring pitching coach Neil Allen out for a chat.

Jose Abreu hit into a force play as a run scored to tie the game 1-1. Mejia got Todd Frazier to ground out to end the inning and limit the damage.

Mejia put another zero on the board in the fourth inning, striking out two batters. But it took 23 pitches and he had to battle to finish hitters off. He shook off a leadoff walk to get through the fifth.

The Twins grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second when Max Kepler led off with a double to right, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Jason Castro’s groundout. There was fresh meat on the mound in White Sox righthander Dylan Covey, who was making his major league debut. Despite getting the first two runners in the first, hitting two doubles in the second and a leadoff walk in the third, the Twins had just one run to show for it.

The rain delay threatened to wash out what ended up being a historic night for the White Sox. Melky Cabrera, who has hammered Twins pitching recently, left the team to be present for the birth of his daughter. Chicago called up Willy Garcia to replace him.

The White Sox starting outfield was Willy Garcia in left, Leury Garcia in center and Avisail Garcia in right. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time in major league history that three players with the same last name started in the same outfield.

Yes, the Alou brothers — Matty, Felipe and Jesus — played in the outfield together in 1963. But only as a result of in-game substitutions. Not as starters.

Willy Garcia got his first major league hit in the second with a double to left-center, but he was thrown out attempting to advance to third, as Byron Buxton threw the ball into Jorge Polanco, who relayed it to Miguel Sano to nab Garcia by a hair.