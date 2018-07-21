– Scouts are circling the Twins like sharks sensing blood in the water, firing reports back to their bosses who may or may not use them to initiate or continue trade talks.

One way for the Twins to fend them off is come out of the gate strongly after the All-Star break, and manager Paul Molitor felt his team was in that frame of mind as Friday’s game against the last-place Royals drew closer.

The Twins had a funny way of showing how sharp they are.

They squandered two good run scoring opportunities early and looked like a team coming off a four-day break during a 6-5 loss to Kansas City in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Lucas Duda led the Kansas City quest with a home run and three RBI.

The Twins slipped to seven games under .500.

Consequently, they seem best fit to be sellers before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

Among the witnesses at this game were scouts for the Phillies, Braves and Red Sox, teams looking for upgrades before the deadline. Both starting pitchers — Kyle Gibson for the Twins and Danny Duffy for the Royals — could be appealing. And each team has at least one player on its roster — Brian Dozier for the Twins and Mike Moustakas for the Royals — who could boost a lineup down the stretch.

Eduardo Escobar walked to lead off the fourth, Robbie Grossman singled and Mitch Garver walked to load the bases. Max Kepler delivered a sacrifice fly to left, but Jorge Polanco flew out deep to left and Bobby Wilson popped out to end an inning the Twins should have done more damage in.

Joe Mauer singled in the fifth and went to second on a throwing error by Whit Merrifield. But with the leadoff hitter on second, Eddie Rosario grounded out to first, Dozier tapped back to the pitcher and Escobar flew out to second to come up empty.

While the Twins went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the middle innings, Duffy was able to build momentum and pitch seven innings, limiting the Twins to one run on five hits.

The Royals grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Duda’s bloop double down the left field line that shortstop Jorge Polanco would have caught if he wasn’t shifted to the other side of second base. Duda singled and scored on Hunter Dozier’s double in the fourth, then blasted a homer over the four-man outfield in the sixth as Kansas City took a 4-1 lead.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson, in 5⅓ innings, gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five. It was up to the bullpen to hold the score and wait for the offense to shake off the All-Star break rust. Taylor Rogers got the final two outs of the sixth, but Alan Busenitz gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in the seventh as the Royals took a 6-1 lead.

Garver ended the run scoring drought with an RBI triple in the eighth, getting the Twins within 6-2.

The Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth off Wiley Peralta. Rosario and Dozier knocked in runs on fielder’s choices to draw within 6-4.

Escobar drew a walk and the Royals brought in Brandon Maurer to face Robbie Grossman, who hit a sharp grounder to shortstop for an infield hit. Garver drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5 but Max Kepler flew out to end the game.