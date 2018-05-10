FOUR-GAME SERIES AT ANGEL STADIUM

Thursday, 9:07 p.m. • Fox Sports 1, 830-AM

RHP Jose Berrios (3-3, 3.98) vs. RHP Garrett Richards (4-1, 3.93)

Friday, 9:07 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Lance Lynn (1-3, 7.28) vs. LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 3.08)

Saturday, 8:07 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.49) vs. TBA

Sunday, 3:07 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Fernando Romero (2-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 4.10)

Twins update

They have won five games in a row and are one game behind Cleveland for the AL Central lead. … They won the season series in 2016 and 2017, and took three of four in Anaheim last year. … They are 8-10 on the road, 5-1 on their current trip. … They are 3-2 against the AL West. … Romero is the seventh pitcher in MLB history to pitch at least five shutout innings with five or more strikeouts in each of his first two big-league starts. But a batter has reached base in 11 of the 12 innings he has started. … Each team has a catcher who played on the other team: Bobby Wilson, an Angel from 2008-12, now backs up Mitch Garver, while Rene Rivera, a Twin in 2011, backs up Martin Maldonado.

Angels update

They are 6-2 in May, having just completed a 3-2 road trip to Seattle and Colorado, and are a half-game behind Houston for first place in the AL West. … They are 8-10 at home, 5-1 against AL Central teams. … CF Mike Trout leads the AL in on-base percentage (.453) and walks (29) and is second in slugging percentage (.703) and home runs (12). He has stolen seven bases, fourth most in the AL. The two-time MVP is batting .310 with five home runs in 32 games against the Twins. … Rookie Shohei Ohtani serves as a DH roughly four times a week and is batting .333 with four home runs. As a pitcher, he has three quality starts among his five appearances.

PHIL MILLER