FORT MYERS, FLA. -- The more service time a player has, the less likely he will be on many spring training road trips.

But the Red Sox train and play just a few miles from Hammond Stadium, so the manager Paul Molitor brought over many of his regulars on Wednesday.

And the experienced lineup didn’t waste time taking it to Red Sox pitching, scoring four runs in the first inning on the way to a 8-1 victory at jetBlue Park. Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run home run, Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler each went 2-for-3 and Logan Morrison was 2-for-2 before leaving the game after the second inning with right gluteus tightness. He’s considered day-to-day.

Seven Twins batted in the first inning as they knocked out Boston righthander Chandler Shepherd.

Morrison, Jorge Polanco and Kepler hit back-to-back-to-back singles and Byron Buxton added a sacrifice fly as the Twins took a 4-0 lead in the first. Miguel Sano, at the end of a long at-bat, hit a ground rule double to right in the second inning that allowed Grossman to score and put the Twins ahead 5-0.

Boston scored a run in the fourth, but Escobar, pinch hitting for Polanco in the sixth, launched a two run home run to right to put the Twins ahead 7-1.

Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi gave up one run over 3 1/3 innings on three hits and a walk, lowering his spring training ERA to 1.42 through two starts. He worked on commanding his off-speed pitches, which can take a while to come around.

Odorizzi throws a split-fingered changeup he learned from former Rays teammate Alex Cobb.

“My split right now, I’m throwing it a lot in the dirt,” he said. “It is a work in progress, but the movement of it is really good.”

The Twins haven’t announced who their Opening Day starter will be yet, but Odorizzi is a candidate, especially if the club wants to arrange the rotation so Jose Berrios can start one of the games on April 17-18 in San Juan, Puerto Rico against the Indians. Berrios is from Bayamon, Puerto Rico.