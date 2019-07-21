Randy Dobnak, Class AA Pensacola: Dobnak pitched a complete game Thursday, giving up only two hits in eight innings in a 1-0 loss to Mississippi. The 24-year-old righthander has also pitched for Class AAA Rochester and Class A Fort Myers (four games each) this year and is a combined 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA, with 90 strikeouts in 106 innings. Undrafted out of Alderson Broaddus University, Dobnak signed with the Twins in 2017 while playing independent ball.

Gabe Snyder, Class A Cedar Rapids: A 21st-round draft pick last year, the 24-year-old first baseman has hit 11 home runs in 80 games and is hitting .273 with an .824 OPS for the Kernels. A lefthanded hitter, Snyder is Wright State’s all-time home run leader.

Willie Joe Garry Jr., Rookie League Elizabethton: The 19-year-old outfielder was a ninth-round pick last year out of Pascagoula, Miss. He is hitting .304 with a .382 on-base percentage and .456 slugging percentage in 24 games after struggling mightily (.160/.266/.210) in the Gulf Coast League in 2018.