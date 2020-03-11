The Twins won’t be visiting Seattle this month after all. But it’s not clear yet where they are headed instead.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, acting in response to the spread of coronavirus, on Wednesday banned large gatherings in three counties, including King County where T-Mobile Park is located, through the end of the month. The order affects conventions, concerts — and sporting events, including the Twins’ scheduled visit to Seattle on March 30-April 1.

The games, which immediately follow the Twins’ four-game season-opening series in Oakland on March 26-29, will still be played, Twins president Dave St. Peter said. But the question now is: Where?

“We’re in daily communication with Major League Baseball and over the course of this week, we’ve also been in communication with both the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners, regarding our first road trip,” St. Peter said. “Multiple scenarios are being considered about where games will be played, and no decisions have been made. The Twins will continue to work closely with Major League Baseball and the Mariners to finalize those plans.”

The Twins’ president would not comment on specific possibilities, but said a wide range of options are being explored. The Mariners, who were to open the season with four home games against the Rangers, could simply remain at their spring complex in Peoria, Ariz., a suburb northwest of Phoenix, and host both series in the 12,000-seat stadium they share with the Padres.

They could also find a vacant major-league stadium, as the Indians did in 2007 when a Midwest blizzard forced them to move games against the Angels in Milwaukee. They could play in an empty T-Mobile Stadium, though that would mean sending both teams to a metro area with the highest concentration of identified U.S. cases of coronavirus so far. They could relocate to a suitable minor-league or college stadium, perhaps a bit closer to Seattle. Or MLB could simply flip the series with the Mariners’ visit to Target Field on April 20-23, though that would risk weather disruptions in Minneapolis.

“I’m not aware of any options that have been eliminated. It’s all still on the table. The reality of this situation is, it’s all fluid,” St. Peter said. “While we might like baseball to make a decision sooner vs. later, they’re going to make the decision when they feel they have the best opportunity to make the best decision in the safest environment for the participating teams and fans. And based on the spread of the coronavirus, that can change from day to day and week to week. It’s a tricky situation.”

But not unique, not this year. Opening Day in Oakland is in jeopardy, too, given that San Francisco has enacted a similar ban, causing the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to play in an empty arena Thursday night. The Athletics so far have not been affected, but MLB is working on contingencies in case those games must be moved, too. Oakland’s spring training headquarters is in Mesa, Ariz., about 30 miles from Peoria, so a weeklong trip to Arizona would be convenient for the Twins.

St. Peter wouldn’t comment on the Twins’ preference, but said he had expressed it to MLB, which will make the final call. The Twins aren’t certain when that decision will be made, but “we believe we will be given adequate time to make our plans and insure our team is where it needs to be to open the season.”

Baseball considerations, though, are meaningless in the face of a pandemic, he added.

“It’s unfortunate, but clearly certain parts of the country are impacted at this point a little more than others,” St. Peter said. “It’s a tough situation that everyone across the game is dealing with, and the people of Seattle and King County in particular are dealing with it more than anywhere else.”