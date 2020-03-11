The Twins' second series of the season, scheduled for T-Mobile Park in Seattle, will likely be moved.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has banned large groups from meeting through March.
The Mariners media relations department released a statement today saying the team is working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for their scheduled home games.
The Mariners' spring training site, the Peoria Sports Complex, is northwest of Phoenix and could be an alternative site.
The Twins are scheduled to open the season in Oakland from March 26-29. The A's spring training stadium is also close to Phoenix, in Mesa.
Sign up for our Twins newsletter to get all of the updates sent to you daily.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.