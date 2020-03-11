The Twins' second series of the season, scheduled for T-Mobile Park in Seattle, will likely be moved.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has banned large groups from meeting through March.

The Mariners media relations department released a statement today saying the team is working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for their scheduled home games.

The Mariners' spring training site, the Peoria Sports Complex, is northwest of Phoenix and could be an alternative site.

The Twins are scheduled to open the season in Oakland from March 26-29. The A's spring training stadium is also close to Phoenix, in Mesa.