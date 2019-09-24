Three-game series at Comerica Park

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (14-7, 3.59 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-15, 4.66)

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.: TBA vs. LHP Daniel Norris (3-13, 4.58 ERA)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-12, 6.85 ERA)

Twins update

With a magic number of three, the Twins could clinch the AL Central title as soon as Wednesday. Second-place Cleveland begins a series in Chicago vs. the White Sox on Tuesday. … DH Nelson Cruz is ninth in MLB with 40 home runs and 15th with 105 RBI despite playing only 116 games. … 3B Miguel Sano has 33 HR in 101 games. … The Twins trail the Yankees 298-297 in the race for the major league home run record; the Twins have a game in hand. … Odorizzi has 26 strikeouts in his past 16 innings (three starts) and is three away from his career high in whiffs (174). … RHP Randy Dobnak could get the start Thursday before he leaves for his Saturday wedding in Williamsport, Md. … CF Max Kepler (chest) and IF Ehire Adrianza (oblique) are sidelined. C Mitch Garver (hip) is day-to-day.

Tigers update

Detroit (46-109) has the worst record in the majors, but the Tigers will bring back manager Ron Gardenhire in 2020. Gardenhire has had six consecutive seasons of at least 90 losses since winning six AL Central titles in his first nine years guiding the Twins. … The Tigers were swept by Cleveland last week, dropping their season record to 1-18 vs. the Indians. … Turnbull, who gave up one run in five innings at Cleveland on Wednesday, is 0-10 with a 5.08 ERA in 15 starts at home this year. … Zimmermann, who is making $25 million both in 2019 and '20, could be the first Tigers pitcher who has finished with fewer than two wins in a season with 20 or more starts. … The Tigers have watched 3B Eugenio Suarez hit 48 home runs for the Reds this season, five years after trading him to Cincinnati for P Alfredo Simon. … The Tigers are last in MLB in on-base percentage (.296).

Chris Miller