– The Twins designated Kennys Vargas for release or assignment Friday, and traded minor league pitcher Luis Gil to the Yankees for outfielder Jake Cave.

Cave, 25, hasn’t played in the majors yet. He split last season between Class AA Trenton and Class AAA Scranton-Wilkes Barre, and had 15 home runs in 72 games at Class AAA. The Yankees designated him for assignment Monday.

He’ll report to camp on Saturday and will be on the 40-man roster.

Twins CBO Derek Falvey said the Twins did background work on Cave and discussed asking for him during the Jaime Garcia negotiations last July.

New York needed a roster spot to sign Neil Walker when it cut Cave.

“We think he’s a guy who can be at the major league level or provide us depth at Triple-A,” Falvey said.

Vargas hit 11 home runs in 78 games for the Twins last season, when he split time with the parent club and Class AAA Rochester.

The 27-year-old first baseman/designated hitter has a career batting of .252 with a .437 slugging percentage with 35 homers in 236 games.

The acquisition of Logan Morrison made it unlikely that Vargas would make the team. Cave joins Zack Granite, Ryan LaMarre and Robbie Grossman in competition for a reserve outfield spot.

Gil, 19, was signed by the Twins in February of 2015 and made 14 starts for the Dominican Summer League Twins last season.

Players on 40-man major league rosters who are designated for assignment go into a 10-day period where they can be placed on waivers, traded, released or sent to the minor leagues, if they clear waivers.