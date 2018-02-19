Daily dispatch from Fort Myers

Sanchez to take his physical Monday

– Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey would not comment on the signing of Anibal Sanchez until the veteran righthander passes his physical. That should happen Monday. Once he does, he will become the sixth new pitcher the Twins have added this offseason, joining Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed and Zach Duke.

A Sanchez No. 19 jersey already is hanging in a stall in the clubhouse. Kennys Vargas relinquished the number and will switch to No. 30. Minor league invite Taylor Featherstone, who previously wore No. 30, will switch to No. 38.

Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer are expected to be on hand Monday for the first full-squad workout as special coaches. Justin Morneau will join them Wednesday.

The Twins will hold a ceremony Monday before their first full-squad workout to rename the practice field next to Hammond Stadium after longtime bullpen coach Rick Stelmaszek, who lost a battle with cancer during the offseason. The field will be called Rick Stelmaszek “Stelly” Field.

Etc.

• Jordan Pacheco was brought over from minor league camp to help with catching. He replaces Willians Astudillo, who is having visa issues while trying to fly out of his native Venezuela.

• Stephen Gonsalves will start against the Gophers on Thursday when the teams play an exhibition game at 5:05 p.m. The game will be televised on FSN Plus.

Let’s meet Lewis Thorpe

Position: LHP Age: 22

2017 stats: 3-4, 2.69 ERA at Class A Fort Myers. Made one start at Class AA Chattanooga, giving up four earned runs over six innings.

Acquired: Signed as a free agent out of Melbourne, Australia.

Role: Competing for a spot at Chattanooga

Did you know: Thorpe did not pitch in the minors in 2015 or 2016. Tommy John surgery near the end of spring training cost him 2015, then mononucleosis right before he was set to return in 2016 cost him that season. Now healthy, he threw 83 innings last season, plus another 25-30 during instructional league. He hopes to have a normal spring training and work on building up his arm in 2018. He throws a fastball at 91-93 miles per hour with good sink and is one to watch this season.

La Velle E. Neal III